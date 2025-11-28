Vital Energy, Inc. $VTLE Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 92.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Vital Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 72,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTLE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vital Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.00.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $678.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.07). Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $420.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.