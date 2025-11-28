Visa Inc. $V Stake Cut by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 548,761 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.6% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $861,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. Academy Capital Management now owns 860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $334.10 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

