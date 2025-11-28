Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.5% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $538,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.1%
NYSE V opened at $334.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.42.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
