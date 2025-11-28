Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Waters by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Waters by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Waters Price Performance
Waters stock opened at $407.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.63. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $275.05 and a 12 month high of $423.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.57.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waters
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waters
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Stocks to Buy for the Evolution of AI Infrastructure
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- How Semtech’s Data Center Chips Are Powering the AI Boom
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.