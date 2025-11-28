Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Waters by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Waters by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Waters stock opened at $407.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.63. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $275.05 and a 12 month high of $423.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waters

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.