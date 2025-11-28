Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 463,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,885 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 269,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,464,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 52.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.10.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GD opened at $340.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $360.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.71 and a 200-day moving average of $313.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

