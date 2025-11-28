Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Sells 446 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises 0.6% of Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SPOT opened at $593.92 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $443.21 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $660.27 and a 200-day moving average of $681.89.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.86.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
