Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Sells 257 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 261.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Allstate by 315.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $213.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.95%.

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $129,012.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,640,902.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,271 shares of company stock worth $5,222,986. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

