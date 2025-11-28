Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up 0.6% of Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 62.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after buying an additional 112,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.93.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.5%

HWM opened at $204.61 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $105.04 and a one year high of $211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

