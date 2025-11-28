Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 487 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,432,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,635,471,000 after buying an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,270,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,019,000 after acquiring an additional 446,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,115,000 after acquiring an additional 47,584 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,724,000 after purchasing an additional 796,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $693,736,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total transaction of $676,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,050. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.22.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $453.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $472.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.38. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $396.14 and a one year high of $582.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.55%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

