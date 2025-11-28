Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 0.6% of Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Amphenol by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $2,104,244,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 51.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,212,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,764. This trade represents a 61.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $5,750,906.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,354. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7%

Amphenol stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.09 and its 200-day moving average is $111.61. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

