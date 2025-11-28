Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,656,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,803,135,000 after buying an additional 1,099,263 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,847,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,640,275,000 after buying an additional 765,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,530,419,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $844,137,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,576,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $608,787,000 after acquiring an additional 288,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.31.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.18. The company has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

