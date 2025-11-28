Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Buys 604 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 159.0% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 16,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 4.7% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Wabtec by 40.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 69,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 62,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 3.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Wabtec Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $207.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.67 and its 200 day moving average is $199.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $151.81 and a 52-week high of $216.10.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Wabtec’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wabtec

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total transaction of $341,756.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares in the company, valued at $25,974,408.13. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,766 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $580,860.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,060. This trade represents a 34.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,436 shares of company stock worth $5,145,024. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabtec Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.