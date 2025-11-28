Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Buys 13,771 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,231 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%.The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 64,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $993,348.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 534,640 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,763.20. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,558. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

