Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE opened at $257.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.56 and a 200 day moving average of $201.21. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.61.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.31.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,108.96. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $814,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,489.90. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

