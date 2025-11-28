Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Stryker by 495.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 191,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. The trade was a 40.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $372.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.