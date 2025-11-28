Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,708,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,735,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,211,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 34.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,686,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $324,689,000.

In other news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD opened at $326.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $230.05 and a 12-month high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.70 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Insulet from $390.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.65.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

