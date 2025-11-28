Virtue Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $296.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $366.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.27.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

