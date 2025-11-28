Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 3,119 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $889,722,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55,403.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,750,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,423 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,717,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 262,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,664,000 after purchasing an additional 243,052 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $444.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.75. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $286.00 and a 12 month high of $456.71.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

