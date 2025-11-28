Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 298,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,504,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 91.1% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 68,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after buying an additional 32,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total value of $8,069,149.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,697,031.48. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total transaction of $11,862,880.64. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 645,609 shares of company stock worth $135,476,411. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $270.00 target price on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $255.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $197.32 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.73 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

