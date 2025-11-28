Virtue Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,312,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,271 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,404 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,046,000 after buying an additional 987,197 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,086,135.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,698,000 after acquiring an additional 864,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 662,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.62 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

