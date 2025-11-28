Virtue Capital Management LLC Makes New $976,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 468.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,247 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 772.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,235 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 169.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,829 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,075,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,672,000 after purchasing an additional 760,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Zacks Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.31.

Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $3,276,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,549.62. The trade was a 31.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $168.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.13 and a 200-day moving average of $159.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.57 and a 1-year high of $180.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.85. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

