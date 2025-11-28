Virtue Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF $SPTM

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. FreeGulliver LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 667,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,517,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,101,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.