Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 9,004 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 77.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 55.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $175.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3,684.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.