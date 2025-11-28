Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,345 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,558 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $246.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.52.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $229.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.10. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.90 and a 12 month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

