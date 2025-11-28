Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,792 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,917,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,527 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,151,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,738,650,000 after buying an additional 1,089,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,053,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,973,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,673,126,000 after buying an additional 482,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,775,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,650,000 after buying an additional 398,460 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $432.17 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $519.68. The company has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.09.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total value of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,738.72. This represents a 69.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRTX

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.