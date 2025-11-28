Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,306 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Simon Property Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $185.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.89. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 128.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $38,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,326.75. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $62,293.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,321.35. This trade represents a 1.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 2,121 shares of company stock worth $394,400 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

