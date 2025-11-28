Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Atlassian by 90.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 447.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Atlassian by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $148.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 9,847 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total value of $1,501,273.62. Following the sale, the president directly owned 242,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,909,346.32. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $1,338,155.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,381,557. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 581,181 shares of company stock valued at $92,924,622. Corporate insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.