Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 59,484 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $43.45.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.