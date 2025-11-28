Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,353,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,415 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 39,846.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $174,700,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $927,571,000 after purchasing an additional 960,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. The trade was a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:TEL opened at $224.76 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $250.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.46.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

