Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $95.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $137.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.81.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

