Vinod Khilnani Sells 216 Shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) Director Vinod Khilnani sold 216 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $48,392.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,770.72. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESE opened at $212.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.17 and a 12-month high of $229.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.22 and a 200-day moving average of $199.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.19. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESCO Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.