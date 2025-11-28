Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 5.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $179.80 and last traded at $181.00. 4,057,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,696,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $210.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Vertiv Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vertiv by 37.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

