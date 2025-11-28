Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Down 50% – Time to Sell?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 50% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 and last traded at GBX 0.01. 377,410,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 110,945,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Versarien Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £420,697.41, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

