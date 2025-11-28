Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VET. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

TSE:VET opened at C$12.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.25. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.29 and a 52-week high of C$15.11.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 42.01%.The business had revenue of C$452.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -33.55%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

