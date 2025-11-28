Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Veris Residential worth $30,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Veris Residential by 925.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 30.8% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Veris Residential in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Veris Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veris Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Veris Residential Trading Up 0.7%

Veris Residential stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.74 million. Veris Residential had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 22.09%. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.680 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.