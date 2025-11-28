Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading Up 11.8% – What’s Next?

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $32.9080. Approximately 869,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,385,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VERA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 13.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,201.34. This represents a 23.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 294.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 461,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after buying an additional 149,468 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 379,623 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

