Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Afbi LP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,008 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $624.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $616.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.16.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

