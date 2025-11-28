Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14,530.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 103,457 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 245.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $144.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.