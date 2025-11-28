VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.79 and traded as high as $81.31. VanEck Steel ETF shares last traded at $80.93, with a volume of 36,267 shares changing hands.

VanEck Steel ETF Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $125.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Steel ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

VanEck Steel ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

