USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Shares Up 2.7% – Time to Buy?

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.43. 6,842,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 5,583,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of USA Rare Earth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 target price on USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Get USA Rare Earth alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 0.77.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAR. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the second quarter valued at about $588,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Rare Earth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USA Rare Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Rare Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.