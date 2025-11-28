Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Insider Razak Damit Acquires 300,000 Shares

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) insider Razak Damit purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, for a total transaction of £9,000.

Upland Resources Trading Up 8.1%

UPL opened at GBX 3.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.02. Upland Resources Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.81 and a 1-year high of GBX 3.69.

Upland Resources (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Upland Resources

The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.

Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.

Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.

