Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 2,990 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. $LNW

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Light & Wonder by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 41.8% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 18.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $91.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $69.56 and a one year high of $113.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.82.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 71.17%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Light & Wonder from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

