Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $750,000 in Nutex Health Inc. $NUTX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nutex Health by 6,590.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth about $97,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth about $112,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NUTX. Maxim Group set a $205.00 price target on Nutex Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nutex Health from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nutex Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

Nutex Health Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NUTX stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.50. Nutex Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $797.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $7.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.43) by $13.19. Nutex Health had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business had revenue of $243.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.93 million.

Nutex Health Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

