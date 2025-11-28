Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $515,000 in Transcat, Inc. $TRNS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Transcat by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Transcat by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Transcat by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Northland Securities set a $95.00 price objective on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $111.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $524.42 million, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.51 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

