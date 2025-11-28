Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $642,000 Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. $GSBC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSBC. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 35.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 179.1% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Great Southern Bancorp

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,318.80. This trade represents a 49.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GSBC. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Southern Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $673.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.30. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $66.98.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 19.80%.The company had revenue of $58.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.