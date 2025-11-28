Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $565,000 Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in StoneX Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in StoneX Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNEX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut StoneX Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneX Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

SNEX opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.51. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $106.98.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 114,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,932.80. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

