Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,138 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 127,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 53,968 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 630,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 167,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $470,345.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,557,401 shares in the company, valued at $15,994,508.27. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.39 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 19.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.6%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.18.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

