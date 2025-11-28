Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 30,200 Calavo Growers, Inc. $CVGW

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

CVGW opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.28%.The company had revenue of $178.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens raised Calavo Growers to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

