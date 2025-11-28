UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Position Boosted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6,493.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,241 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.1% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $177,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 5,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 686.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $329.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.83.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

