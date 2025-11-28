UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stake Lessened by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,116 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $329.78 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $622.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.51 and a 200-day moving average of $315.21.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

